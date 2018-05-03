Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music Somi Jones ft Simi and Oz - ''Blow Me Away''

British Nigerian artist, Somi Jones features Simi and rapper OZ on debut single, ''Blow Me Away''

  Published:
play Somi Jones features Simi and Oz on ''Blow Me Away'' (506 Music)
Somi Jones, the newly signed 506 music recording artist debuts on the scene with two new singles including, ''Blow Me Away'' which features Simi and Oz.

A talented music producer, engineer and DJ, the artist is a music industry veteran as he has worked with and produced songs for multiple artists.

Formerly a Life of Dillon Group member, the British Nigerian artist parted ways with bandmates, his brother and a long-time friend to forge a successful solo music career.

Continuing with his personal music evolution, Somi Jones debuts two new singles.

On 'Blow Me Away', he teams up with talented singer Simi and rapper Oz.

Fusing the colourful rhythm and soul of Afrobeats with the percussive and electronic vibes of Electronic Dance Music genre, the artist offers a sound similar to a breath of fresh air.

