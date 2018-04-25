Solid Star - ''Eleganza''

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Solid Star resurfaces with new single, ''Eleganza''

Singer, songwriter and performer, Solidstar is out with a new banger entitled 'Eleganza' as he opens a new chapter in his career.

The singer who came into prominence with his hit single One in a million has enjoyed a fairly decent spell in the music industry and recently parted ways with the label, Achievas Entertainment after 10 years.

On his new single, he teams up with talented producer, Kel P to serve up a groovy dancehall tune tipped to rock the air waves and heat-up the dance floor.

Eleganza is released under his own Shaba Entertainment imprint and his newly signed handlers, ONE Management.

It has been made available for download on all local and international digital stores. 

