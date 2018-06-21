Pulse.ng logo
Skyeglow - 'So High'

Skyeglow - 'So High'

The music of SkyeGlow is built from his life experiences and the stories of the lives around him, aspiring to give voice to the heart of humanity.

Daniel Amos Chucks Better known with his stage name “Skyeglow”Is a Nigerian born eclectic and captivating singer and songwriter based in the United Kingdom.

In an era where Nigerian music is inundated with sex, drugs and violence, skyeglow and his brand of positive music is a breath of fresh air that is badly needed. With lyrics to inspire and beats made for dancing, the Nigerian music industry can learn from Skyeglow and his music made for these hard times

Looking for an upbeat, positive vibe to start your day? Or uplifting lyrics to motivate you? Then skyeglows So High is what you are looking for...inspiring affirmations laced on infectious beats that will keep you dancing way after the song has ended

His Latest single  “SO HIGH”  

Is Available on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud.

I G: @skye_glow

Twitter: @skye_glow

Facebook; @skyeglow1

