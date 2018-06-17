Skiibii is speaking of his split from Five Star Music

news

Skiibii Mayana is finally speaking of his split from his former record label, Five Star Music and it is not pretty.

Recall that the "Skiibii" singer announced that he was leaving the label in 2017, leaving many to wonder how he would cope on his own.

During an interview with Punch's Sunday Scoop, Skibii said that he has become better in many ways since he parted ways with his former label bosses, Kcee and his brother, E-Money.

“I am hundred per cent a better person since I left Five Star Music. When I was at Five Star, I didn’t think I could shoot a video on my own. But it is a different story now. Apart from music, I can do a lot of things on my own. Now, I can take care of my family and pay salaries. When I was with Five Star, I didn’t always have money; I was a boy. If I went to a show, we would share the money and my percentage couldn’t take care of my responsibilities.”

Although he admitted to the fact that he has lost a lot of time, Skiibii wanted his fans to know that he is working on four songs he plans to release before the end of 2018.

“I have not done a lot this year. I have just released one song, Skibobo, but I plan to drop four songs before the year runs out. I have been busy with other things, which have affected my music. But from this month, I will start putting out new materials.”

Skiibii also thanked God for where he is now in comparison to his days in Surulere, Lagos.

He recalled, “I started from nothing. At the time I was staying in Surulere, we had 32 rooms and one toilet. But I have my own house now. I am proud of myself and my family is happy for me. Even before I became Skiibii, I was working hard. Kcee saw me and told his manager to look for me. I met with them and we started doing things together.”