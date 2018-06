news

Skepta has released his new single entitled, 'Bad Energy' and it features Wizkid.

UK born, grime rapper, Joseph Junior Adenuga better known by his stage name, Skepta is back with his new single, 'Bad Energy' (Stay Far Away) in collaboration with the Starboy, Wizkid .

The song follows the release of his last single 'Pure Water', which dropped in May.

'Bad Energy' is a laid back tune that sees the rapper lace his lyrics smoothly, which is well complemented by Wizkid's hook.