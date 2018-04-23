Singer shuts down UK with Black Magic tour

news

Yemi Alade follows up what has been a remarkable career in the industry by headlining her own concert tagged the Black Magic Tour.

Smade Entertainment brought more attention to the Afrobeats community in the UK on Friday 20th, April, 2018, when they presented the Black Magic Tour with Yemi Alade.

As the first female Afrobeats Artist to headline her own concert in the UK, ‘Mama Africa’ as she is popularly known, gave her fans a show to remember.

Also Read: Charlotte Dipanda features Yemi Alade on 'Sista'

The concert which saw Yemi Alade alongside her Ova Sabi Band, also featured surprise performances by Dil, rising star Moelogo and Lady Leshurr, who were present to support Yemi Alade at the concert.

During the phenomenal performance, her fans from various ethnic groups, showed her love and sang the lyrics of her popular songs word for word.

Her performance was brilliant and energetic, she spent a total of 1 hour 45 minutes on stage dancing, singing and interacting with her fans.

The tour highlights the growth of the artist not just on the African scene but globally.