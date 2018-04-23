Home > Entertainment > Music >

Singer shuts down UK with Black Magic tour

Yemi Alade Singer becomes first Nigerian female artist to headline UK concert

Yemi Alade epitomises the power of the African woman at her successful Black Magic tour

play Yemi Alade holds successful leg of UK tour (PremiumTimes)
Yemi Alade follows up what has been a remarkable career in the industry by headlining her own concert tagged the Black Magic Tour.

Smade Entertainment brought more attention to the Afrobeats community in the UK on Friday 20th, April, 2018, when they presented the Black Magic Tour with Yemi Alade.

As the first female Afrobeats Artist to headline her own concert in the UK, ‘Mama Africa’ as she is popularly known, gave her fans a show to remember.

play Yemi Alade doing her thing on stage (SmadeEntertainment)

play Yemi Alade delivers stunning performance at UK concert (Michael Tubes Creations and Kyimages)

 

The concert which saw Yemi Alade alongside her Ova Sabi Band, also featured surprise performances by Dil, rising star Moelogo and Lady Leshurr, who were present to support Yemi Alade at the concert.

During the phenomenal performance, her fans from various ethnic groups, showed her love and sang the lyrics of her popular songs word for word.

Her performance was brilliant and energetic, she spent a total of 1 hour 45 minutes on stage dancing, singing and interacting with her fans.

play Fans trooped out in their numbers for Yemi Alade's concert (Image: Michael Tubes Creations and Kyimages)

play Yemi Alade attracted fans from across the world (Image: Michael Tubes Creations and Kyimages)

 

The tour highlights the growth of the artist not just on the African scene but globally.

Yemi Alade, who was honoured by the New Jersey General Assembly for her meritorious record of service, leadership and commitment kicked off her world tour last year following the success of her sophomore album and has remained one of the most vibrant artists on the continent.

