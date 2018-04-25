Home > Entertainment > Music >

Singer releases new single, “Suh Different”

Patoranking Singer releases new single, “Suh Different”

Patoranking is back with a new single titled ''Suh Different''

  • Published:
play Patoranking art cover for new single, suh different (Patoranking)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Patoranking has today released a brand new track ‘Suh Different’.

The singer whose last single, ''Available'' became a viral success and is fast shaping up as one of the biggest gqom inspired tracks is not slowing down on the feat.

The song’s compelling visuals has also been dubbed one of the best from the continent this year by fans and has proven an unprecedented favorite.

Suh Different is a vibrant summer sound, that features Jamaican street selector Ikel Marvlus from Team Shella on the intro and this is one sure fire-joint for the dancefloors.

The song is produced by Mix Master Garzy.

Listen Here

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Wizkid 3 reasons why singer may have cancelled his performance at Coachellabullet
2 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion It is time for DJ Xclusive to stop putting out music
Music Patoranking - 'Sunshine'
Music Harrysong - 'Confessions' ft Patoranking, Seyi Shay
Patoranking Singer officially launches record label 'Amari Musiq', signs artists
Davido How OBO won 2017 with Wizkid, Mo'Hits at 30 Billion concert
Video Patoranking - 'Available'
FIFA World Cup Trophy Why tour came to Nigeria
Davido 'I made N500M from '30 Billion Concert' in Lagos,' singer declares
Super Eagles Playlist The songs players are listening to in camp

Music

Music Video Efe featuring Oritsefemi - ''Babaloke''
J Cole Watch Kevin Hart in rapper's latest video that touches on infidelity
Video Roze - ''The Whole Night''
Tiwa Savage - "Get it now" Ft Omarion
New Video Tiwa Savage Ft Omarion - "Get It Now" [Remix]