Singer releases new single, “Suh Different”

news

Patoranking has today released a brand new track ‘Suh Different’.

The singer whose last single, ''Available'' became a viral success and is fast shaping up as one of the biggest gqom inspired tracks is not slowing down on the feat.

The song’s compelling visuals has also been dubbed one of the best from the continent this year by fans and has proven an unprecedented favorite.

Suh Different is a vibrant summer sound, that features Jamaican street selector Ikel Marvlus from Team Shella on the intro and this is one sure fire-joint for the dancefloors.

The song is produced by Mix Master Garzy.