Singer identifies new artistes you should be listening to

news

Runtown has been in the news of late and surprisingly, it is not for topping charts nationwide or releasing new videos.

The singer has been engulfed in a messy contract dispute with his erstwhile label, Eric Many Entertainment.

In a situation that has gotten really ugly and perhaps crossed the red line especially with the arrest of EricManny owner, Prince Okwudili Umenyiora following alleged threat to life, the singer has had to relocate and stay under the radar for a while.

Runtown has however promised his fans that he is presently recording new materials that will shake the foundation of the music industry worldwide.

In a recent interview with HungerTV, Runtown who is presently living and recording in America shared his opinions on certain issues including the artists he feels people should pay attention to their music.

When asked on Nigerian artists under the radar that should be listened to, Runtown replied, ''Check out Tomi Thomas , Dice Ailes and Odunsi the Engine ''.

On things he is presently working on, the 'Mad Over You' crooner said, he was recording, ''A really dope documentary, a world tour, a few fashion projects, launching WANA (We Are New Africa) and a bunch of epic new music for the beautiful people of the world''.

The singer also added that, ''Living in the US has inspired him to dream bigger, sharpen his craft and improve his business.''.

We look forward to the new project which he has consistently said will be his best music project yet.