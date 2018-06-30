Simi joins Adekunle Gold on stage at About 30 party in London

news

Adekunle Gold struck a stellar performance at the London edition of his About 30 concert and this time, he was joined on stage by Simi.

Performing at the over 2,000 capacity IndigO2 Academy Islington Arena in London, Adekunle Gold treated his fans to new songs from his About 30 album which was released in May 2018.

The night witnessed Adekunle Gold and his 79th element band treat the crowd to non stop music bliss, but the highlight of his performance was when he was joined on stage by singer and rumoured girlfriend, Simi .

The duo performed 'No Forget' from Adekunle Gold's debut album, ''Gold'', which has Simi as the only featured artist on the project.