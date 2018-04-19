Simi - ''Gone For Good''

news

Multiple award winning and delectable X3M Music power vocalist Simi has just dropped the visuals to Gone For Good. She released this as part of numerous activities to celebrate her landmark birthday.

The song which is off her eponymously named album released last year highlights relationship struggles as regards closing a chapter in the book of love while attempting to move on and never look back.

The singer who celebrates her 30th birthday today, recently grabbed 5 nominations at the upcoming 2018 edition of the Headies Award , and has enjoyed quite a run since the release of her album which is critically acclaimed as one of the best projects for 2017.

The video was shot in Johannesburg, South Africa and directed by Joziewood (Jonathan Ziggy).