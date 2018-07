news

Simi has shared the visuals to her hit single, 'Aimasiko'.

Following the success of her sophomore album, Simisola , the singer has blessed her fans with the video to one of the hit records from the project, Aimasiko.

'Aimasiko', which samples the classic song under the same title by Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey preaches patience and preservance.

The video directed by Aje Filmworks features cameos from The Banjos and Ebenezer Obey.