Show Dem Camp live concert postponed till further notice

news

Nigerian HipHop duo, Show Dem Camp, recently announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, the SDC live concert has been postponed.

“SDC Live” which was scheduled to hold on February 18, 2018 has been postponed and organizers sincerely apologize for this development.

Coming off their highly sold-out Palmwine music fest held in late December 2017, SDC Live was set to give fans another taste of good music this season of love which sadly won't happen till further notice.

Show Dem Camp has six successful projects

Tec and Ghost, who make up the group, are one of Africa's finest hip-hop duo. Their "Clone wars Vol. 3 mixtape" was referred to as the best rap project for 2016 & 2017 on social media. SDC have performed in Ghana, UK and the US, earning international acclaim.

After the release of their Palm wine music EP , which featured some exciting new school music acts, they successfully had two shows and ended the year with the first palm wine music festival.

Please stay tuned as SDC in collaboration with Eclipse Live's “SDC Live” concert new date will be announced soon.

Tickets purchased will be refunded at point of sale.