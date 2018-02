news

Information being gathered by Pulse.com.gh indicates that the police is set to invite dancehall star Shatta Wale over his threats to burn down churches.

The 'Dancehall King' has threatened that he will burn down a couple of churches if he is not dead by December.

This threat came after a Kumasi based pastor, Prophet E.K Mensah prophesied that Shatta Wale is the next celebrity to die.

Based on this threat, the police command we learned will invite the popular musician for questioning.

We will bring you more updates on this story as they unfold.