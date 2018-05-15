news

EP - Electric Package

Artist - Seyi Shay

Record Label - Stargurl (2018)

Duration - 6 songs, 22 minutes

Talk about turning a honest blunder into a moment of inspiration, that is the persona that Seyi Shay reveals as she releases her new EP, titled 'Electric Package'.

It is well known that EP in music terms means Extended Play, but on that fateful day in 2016, Seyi Shay in the now infamous viral TV clip, defined it as Electric Package, and while for some other artists, moments like that would have been better left forgotten, it provided an opportunity for the talented singer to create something new.

Since the release of her debut effort, Seyi or Shay in 2015, which delivered some hit singles, the singer not only impressed many with her brand of music, but also laid the right foundation to grow her art.

At-times her music comes across as undiluted RnB, but the singer has evolved infusing Afro Pop, Afro Salsa and a splash of other genres into her sound.

And on the six track EP 'Electric Package', Seyi Shay portrays an artist that is still testing the waters, yet finding herself without attempting to stray too far away from a path that has worked for her.

Introducing the unique idea of featuring a deejay on every track, Seyi Shay touched on a range of themes, with love being the frontier.

The singer features DJ Spinall on the opener, 'One Love', which is produced by Killa Beatz, the song preaches one life and one love, singing, 'Living my life, I'm on a cruise right now', she finds the right energy to kickstart the EP.

'Alele', which means Run, is the first single off the EP and easily one of the standout out tracks that jumps at you on first listen.

Enlisting the services of highlife merchant, Flavour and DJ Consequence to provide the joint with a unique feel that makes it catchy and tailored for the dance floor, which the singer admitted during her listening session was inspired by her hit single, Yolo Yolo.

'Surrender' is another high moment on the project as seemingly, no one goes wrong with Kiss Daniel these days and the Krissbeatz produced joint is one that is sure to make wedding play-lists around the country.

The thematic concept of love resurfaces yet again, on 'Love U Scatter' with Tanzanian star Vanessa Mdee and DJ Cuppy and 'All I Ever Wanted' feat DJ Spinall, King Promise and DJ Vision, which feeds off the Ghana/Nigerian vibe that has been ubiquitous with Nigerian artists recently.

She also borrows lines from the classic song by Onyeka Onwenu, 'You and I', which the singer confirms she had gotten permission for.

The Shaku Shaku vibe is the in-thing with Nigerian music and not to be left out of this, Seyi Shay teams up with Slimcase, Anatii and DJ Tira on D Vibe.

For a 6 track project housing a guest artist on almost every track, you expect something tighter and more focused but it turned out to be largely experimental at-times making it sound like a noisy party next door.

The artistic brilliance of the project is witnessed in bits, when the experiment works on songs like 'Surrender' and 'Alele', but overall, the Electric Package EP makes for easy listen, provides excitement, but falls short in terms of character which halts it from reaching its crowning glory.

Rating: 3/5

