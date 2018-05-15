Home > Entertainment > Music >

Seyi Shay's 'Electric Package' sparks but fails to lighten up

EP Review Seyi Shay's 'Electric Package' is experimental but does not exactly light up the scene

Seyi Shay's 'Electric Package' is experimental and provides momentary spark but falls short of the right force to be invigorating.

  • Published:
play Seyi Shay releases new 6 track EP titled, 'Electric Package' (Twitter/SeyiShay)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

EP - Electric Package
Artist - Seyi Shay
Record Label - Stargurl (2018)
Duration - 6 songs, 22 minutes

Talk about turning a honest blunder into a moment of inspiration, that is the persona that Seyi Shay reveals as she releases her new EP, titled 'Electric Package'.

It is well known that EP in music terms means Extended Play, but on that fateful day in 2016, Seyi Shay in the now infamous viral TV clip, defined it as Electric Package, and while for some other artists, moments like that would have been better left forgotten, it provided an opportunity for the talented singer to create something new.

Since the release of her debut effort, Seyi or Shay in 2015, which delivered some hit singles, the singer not only impressed many with her brand of music, but also laid the right foundation to grow her art.

ALSO READ: Seyi or Shay album review

play Seyi Shay and producer Ty Mix entertain guests at the listening party for her Electric Package EP (Pulse)

 

At-times her music comes across as undiluted RnB, but the singer has evolved infusing Afro Pop, Afro Salsa and a splash of other genres into her sound.

And on the six track EP 'Electric Package', Seyi Shay portrays an artist that is still testing the waters, yet finding herself without attempting to stray too far away from a path that has worked for her.

Introducing the unique idea of featuring a deejay on every track, Seyi Shay touched on a range of themes, with love being the frontier. 

The singer features DJ Spinall on the opener, 'One Love', which is produced by Killa Beatz, the song preaches one life and one love, singing, 'Living my life, I'm on a cruise right now', she finds the right energy to kickstart the EP.

play Seyi Shay's new EP comes three years after the release of her debut effort, 'Seyi or shay' (Pulse)

 

'Alele', which means Run, is the first single off the EP and easily one of the standout out tracks that jumps at you on first listen.

Enlisting the services of highlife merchant, Flavour and DJ Consequence to provide the joint with a unique feel that makes it catchy and tailored for the dance floor, which the singer admitted during her listening session was inspired by her hit single, Yolo Yolo.

'Surrender' is another high moment on the project as seemingly, no one goes wrong with Kiss Daniel these days and the Krissbeatz produced joint is one that is sure to make wedding play-lists around the country.

The thematic concept of love resurfaces yet again, on 'Love U Scatter' with Tanzanian star Vanessa Mdee and DJ Cuppy and 'All I Ever Wanted' feat DJ Spinall, King Promise and DJ Vision, which feeds off the Ghana/Nigerian vibe that has been ubiquitous with Nigerian artists recently.

She also borrows lines from the classic song by Onyeka Onwenu, 'You and I', which the singer confirms she had gotten permission for.

play Seyi Shay serves a variance of vibe on Electric Package (Seyi Shay)

The Shaku Shaku vibe is the in-thing with Nigerian music and not to be left out of this, Seyi Shay teams up with Slimcase, Anatii and DJ Tira on D Vibe.

For a 6 track project housing a guest artist on almost every track, you expect something tighter and more focused but it turned out to be largely experimental at-times making it sound like a noisy party next door.

The artistic brilliance of the project is witnessed in bits, when the experiment works on songs like 'Surrender' and 'Alele', but overall, the Electric Package EP makes for easy listen, provides excitement, but falls short in terms of character which halts it from reaching its crowning glory.

Rating: 3/5

Ratings

1-Dull
2-Boring
2.5-Average
3-Worth Checking Out
3.5-Hot
4-Smoking Hot
4.5-Amazing
5-Perfection

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 DJ Ebro American on air personality discovers what 'Legbegbe' meansbullet
2 Legbegbe How Seun Egbegbe's iPhone theft inspired one of Lagos'...bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

"Lara and the Beat" Seyi Shay, Vector, Chioma Chukwuka, Lala Akindoju attend press conference
"Lara and the Beat" Watch Seyi Shay, Vector, Chioma Chukwuka, Somkele Idhalama in trailer
"Lara and the Beat" Seyi Shay is a socialite, diva, party girl in 1st teaser for film
Davido Watch as singer falls on stage in Rwanda
Seyi Shay The 'Yolo yolo' singer and Dimma Umeh speak about music, love and Yoruba demons
Music Video F.A featuring Seyi Shay - ''Back''
Headies 2018 Nigeria's most prestigious music award ceremony bounces back with a strong showing
Seyi Shay Singer holds listening session for forthcoming EP ''Electric Package''
Headies 2018 Simi, Davido, Wizkid win big at 12th edition of music awards
Pulse List 7 most star-studded upcoming Nollywood movies

Music

Davido shoots pool with himself in an Off-White t-shirt
Davido Singer performs at Sierra Leone's Presidential Inauguration
Artwork of 'My Dear' by DJ Big N featuring Don Jazzy, Kiss Daniel
New Music DJ Big N - My Dear feat. Don Jazzy x Kiss Daniel
New Music DJ Nana feat Mr Real x Zoro - Normal level
New Video Eknock - "Tayese"