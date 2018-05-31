news

Sauce Kid has granted his first post prison interview and the rapper says he is ready to get back to doing what he does best.

The internet was buzzing few weeks ago following news that Sauce Kid aka Sinzu had regained his freedom after serving time for fraud in a US prison.

In an interview with Ovie of NotJustOk, his first since regaining his freedom, the rapper who barely few days ago was announced by Davido as his latest signing to DMW, opened up on time in prison and his plans going forward.

On the length of his term, he clarifies, ''I got incarcerated, I had a 24 months sentence and I ended up doing 20 months out of that... on paper I got out last month but, I have been out since, earlier like February 20.''

Sauce Kid holds a dear spot in the heart of Nigerian rap lovers especially with his unique style of delivery and despite being off the radar for a while, he apparently has kept up with happenings on the local scene, particularly as it relates to hip-hop in the country.

''I don't even know if there is Nigerian hip-hop at the moment, I know there is Afrobeats, I know there is Afro Pop but I don't think I have heard anything that I consider Nigerian hip-hop... There isn't Nigerian hip-hop at the moment'', he declares.

Concerning young artists on the scene that he is feeling presently, Sauce mentions Ycee and Falz who he hints to have recorded a joint with.

On why he returned to America

During his stint back home, Sauce Kid garnered some success on the hip-hop charts, after bursting onto the scene with his 2005 single, Omoge Mi preceding his debut mixtape, Money Long in 2007 and grabbed headlines with his album, African American released in 2010.

But even as his status grew, so did the controversies surrounding his name also rise, leading to his return to the United States in 2012, which he said was influenced by family;

''I have a daughter out here that I have to be here for and secondly I was trying to make a mark in Nigeria and be able to be comfortable and at that point I wasn't comfortable.

He however in hindsight regrets his decision to leave the country.

Sauce Kid says he has written over 300 songs in two years

He also revealed that during his time away, he has been writing and his comeback single, First day out of the summer will be released very soon, ''In my first year, I was locked up for 22 hours in a day, I wrote a lot of raps... I wrote like 180 songs in my first year and another 120 in my second year''

Just before he went away, the rapper had a much publicized beef with his former friend and rapper, Godwon and despite letting go a lot of anger in prison, his grudge with Godwon is one he won't forget.

''I don't even talk about that guy, that guy put me in a situation where I could have been away from my family, I could have went and done some time... like rapper code, you don't tell on nobody, so for him to put me on blast like that, put my details on the internet, I definitely can't forget it.''

Now Sauce Kid is out and plans to focus on his family and the music, even though he doesn't have any plan to return to Nigeria fully, he admits he will have to be on ground when necessary, as he hopes to make an impact once again on the Nigerian rap scene.