Samklef - 'Skelebe' ft Akon

Video Samklef - 'Skelebe' ft Akon

Samklef, has shot the official music video of his next single titled 'Skelebe' featuring the Konvict Music boss- Akon, on the new single.

Popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer, Samklef, has shot the official music video of his next single titled 'Skelebe' featuring the Konvict Music boss- Akon, on the new single. The duo shot the video at locations in Lagos Island and Lekki (Nigeria).

The record is produced by Samklef.“Samklef was signed to KonLive because he is the best all-around entertainer from Nigeria,” said AKON who tops the 2017 list of richest African musicians according to Forbes Africa and is known for launching the careers of superstars Lady Gaga and T-Pain. “Everything Samklef touches turns to gold.”

