Samklef releases tracklist for 'Cruise' Album

Samklef Artist releases tracklist for 'Cruise' Album

Producer and Songwriter, Samklef has shared the tracklist to his upcoming fourth studio album, 'Cruise'.

  • Published:
play Samklef is set to release his fourth album, 'Cruise' (Samklef)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Samklef has released the tracklist for his fourth studio album, ‘Cruise’.

The singer and music producer, Samuel Ogwuachuba popularly known as Samklef, has announced the release of his 4th studio album, titled 'Cruise'. 

The album which will contain nine tracks is scheduled for release on July 4, and will feature collaborations with pop stars including Vector, Dremo, Starboy's new act, Ceeza Milli and international superstars Akon and Safaree.  

play Samklef unveils tracklist for fourth album, 'Cruise' (Samklef)

 

Samklef who released his debut album, 'Nonilising' in 2009, followed it up with '4KP' in 2013 and his last body of work, 'Sounds of Muzik' in 2015.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

