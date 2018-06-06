news

Samklef has released the tracklist for his fourth studio album, ‘Cruise’.

The singer and music producer, Samuel Ogwuachuba popularly known as Samklef, has announced the release of his 4th studio album, titled 'Cruise'.

The album which will contain nine tracks is scheduled for release on July 4, and will feature collaborations with pop stars including Vector, Dremo, Starboy's new act, Ceeza Milli and international superstars Akon and Safaree.

Samklef who released his debut album, 'Nonilising' in 2009, followed it up with '4KP' in 2013 and his last body of work, 'Sounds of Muzik' in 2015.