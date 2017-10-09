Home > Entertainment > Music >

Samklef :  Producer attacks K-Solo for questioning his deal with Akon’s KonLive Records

Samklef Producer attacks K-Solo for questioning his deal with Akon’s KonLive Records

Samklef’s deal with the record label was announced in July 2017, but his colleague thinks it is not genuine.

  • Published:
Producer Samklef has hit out at K-Solo for questioning the authenticity of his deal with Akon’s KonLive Records. play

Producer Samklef has hit out at K-Solo for questioning the authenticity of his deal with Akon’s KonLive Records.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Producer Samklef has hit out at K-Solo for questioning the authenticity of his deal with Akon’s KonLive Records.

Samklef’s deal with the record label was announced in July 2017, with Akon releasing a press release and commenting that "Samklef was signed to KonLive because he is the best all-around entertainer from Nigeria."

But K-Solo, in his interview on Pulse’s Loose Talk podcast, questioned the authenticity of the deal.

Samklef has reacted, tweeting his displeasure at his colleague for talking about his business. “All because u want to be relevant u dey talk trash no let me cast u ..”

Check out the tweets below.

 

You can listen to the full episode of Loose Talk podcast above.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 DJ Olu Everything you need to know about Davido's late DJbullet
2 DJ Olu One of Davido’s disc jockeys, son of Dapo Abiodun is deadbullet
3 DJ Olu Special Ed blames 'older crowd' for death of Davido's DJbullet

Related Articles

Harrysong Check out the tracklist for singer’s “Kingmaker” album
Simi Why do young African women love "Simisola" like a personal friend?
The Sound Podcast Why Fela Kuti is greater than Wizkid [Episode 33]
DJ Olu Special Ed blames 'older crowd' for death of Davido's DJ
Video Kiss Daniel - 'Yeba'
Niniola Singer to release debut album "This is Me" in November
Video Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee
Music Skales - 'Agolo'
Album Review DJ Spinall makes some of the best music you can hear in his “Dreams”
DJ Olu Everything you need to know about Davido's late DJ

Music

Harrysong gets filed injunction by Fivestar Music
Harrysong Check out the tracklist for singer’s “Kingmaker” album
Simi Why do young African women love "Simisola" like a personal friend?
Video Kiss Daniel - 'Yeba'
All you need to know about Dj Spinall, Dj Tgarbs performance at The Lab NYC.
Album Review DJ Spinall makes some of the best music you can hear in his “Dreams”