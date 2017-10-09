Samklef :  Producer attacks K-Solo for questioning his deal with Akon’s KonLive Records

Producer Samklef has hit out at K-Solo for questioning the authenticity of his deal with Akon’s KonLive Records.

Samklef’s deal with the record label was announced in July 2017, with Akon releasing a press release and commenting that "Samklef was signed to KonLive because he is the best all-around entertainer from Nigeria."

But K-Solo, in his interview on Pulse’s Loose Talk podcast, questioned the authenticity of the deal.

Samklef has reacted, tweeting his displeasure at his colleague for talking about his business. “All because u want to be relevant u dey talk trash no let me cast u ..”

