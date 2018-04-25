Home > Entertainment > Music >

Roze - ''The Whole Night''

Video Roze - ''The Whole Night''

Music duo, Roze releases visuals for 'The Whole Night'

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma and Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma are the two members of music duo, ROZE, with their names being Row and Zuwa respectively.

Born in Houston, Texas, to Nigerian-American parents, the duo later relocated to the home country of their parents, Nigeria, where they did their primary and secondary school education.

Once done with their secondary school education, they then moved back to their birth place Houston, Texas, where they are now studying Petroleum Engineering and Architecture at the University of Houston and Houston Community College in Texas, United States of America.

The new single which is gaining some momentum in the US is titled ''The Whole Night'' and produced by Mekoyo.

The video for the track is directed by Clarence Peters for Capital Hill.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Wizkid 3 reasons why singer may have cancelled his performance at Coachellabullet
2 Wizkid Will singer perform at Coachella festival this weekend?bullet
3 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet

Related Articles

Wizkid 10 essential Starboy songs you should listen to
Video Bode Blaq X Wale Turner - ''Balu''
Video Cina Soul X Pheelz - ''12:01''
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to this week
Olamide, Phyno 5 key songs by the indigenous duo you should listen to
Davido 10 essential tracks by O.B.O you should listen to
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to

Music

Tiwa Savage - "Get it now" Ft Omarion
New Video Tiwa Savage - "Get it now" Ft Omarion
Wizkid 10 essential Starboy songs you should listen to
Ashidapo - 'Mayri'
Music Ashidapo - 'Mayri'
Peruzzi DMW artist says it took family meetings to convince his father on his music career