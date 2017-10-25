Rock 'n' roll legend Fats Domino dies at 89

Fats Domino, reputed for being a pioneer of rock 'n' roll has died at the age of 89. His death occurred on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

News concerning his death was confirmed by Mark Bone, who serves as a chief investigator at a coroner's office with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana in the deceased New Orleans hometown.

He is known for recording hits such as 'Blueberry Hill,' 'Ain't That a Shame', selling more than 110 million copies. Domino is loved for his famous stunning performance, playing the piano while standing as well as his rapid and agile movement on stage with his musical instrument.

The legend, who was likened to Benjamin Franklin by Rolling Stone Record Guide was one of the first ten people to be listed on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

As a sign of how his influence in music, the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry selected his 1959 version of his track 'Blueberry Hill' as one of the "historic sound recordings worthy of preservation", Yahoo News reports.

Domino survived the Hurricane Katrina that hit New Orleans in August 2005, after being feared dead following the wreckage caused by the disaster.

The late singer and his family were however rescued from their residence with a boat. Unfortunately, he lost three pianos and dozens of gold and platinum records.

This by no way affected his towering influence in the history of roll 'n' roll. His venture into art was not restricted to only sounds. He starred as himself in the 1956 musical comedy, "The Girl Can't Help It", starring alongside Tom Ewell and Jayne Mansfield.