Rock 'n' roll legend Fats Domino dies at 89

Fats Domino American rock 'n' roll legend dies at 89

The deceased was one of the first ten people to be named on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

  • Published:
Fats Domino. play

Fats Domino.

(Jamaica Gleaner)
Fats Domino, reputed for being a pioneer of rock 'n' roll has died at the age of 89. His death occurred on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

News concerning his death was confirmed by Mark Bone, who serves as a chief investigator at a coroner's office with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana in the deceased New Orleans hometown.

Fats Domino with The Beatles. play

Fats Domino with The Beatles.

(Twitter)

 

He is known for recording hits such as 'Blueberry Hill,' 'Ain't That a Shame', selling more than 110 million copies. Domino is loved for his famous stunning performance, playing the piano while standing as well as his rapid and agile movement on stage with his musical instrument.

The legend, who was likened to Benjamin Franklin by Rolling Stone Record Guide was one of the first ten people to be listed on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

As a sign of how his influence in music, the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry selected his 1959 version of his track 'Blueberry Hill' as one of the "historic sound recordings worthy of preservation", Yahoo News reports.

Fats Domino is the pioneer of rock 'n' roll. play

Fats Domino is the pioneer of rock 'n' roll.

(Los Angeles Times)

ALSO READ: Country music legend is dead at the age of 78

Domino survived the Hurricane Katrina that hit New Orleans in August 2005, after being feared dead following the wreckage caused by the disaster.

The late singer and his family were however rescued from their residence with a boat. Unfortunately, he lost three pianos and dozens of gold and platinum records.

Fats Domino holding an award. play

Fats Domino holding an award.

(PBS)

 

This by no way affected his towering influence in the history of roll 'n' roll. His venture into art was not restricted to only sounds. He starred as himself in the 1956 musical comedy, "The Girl Can't Help It", starring alongside Tom Ewell and Jayne Mansfield.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. An Alternatve Music enthusiast who believes the genre has a potential to hold a strong position in African entertainment. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

