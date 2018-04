news

Following in the tradition of reality TV show participants, ex-big brother 2018 housemate, Rico Swavey releases his first single since his eviction from the house.

Rico Swavey who is a multi-talented musical artiste, is also an actor, producer and songwriter.

According to him, this is just the beginning and he has more sounds to offer.

On 'Emotions', Rico worked with prolific producer Samklef.