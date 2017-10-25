Home > Entertainment > Music >

Rasheed :  Singer changes his name to 'Wrash Heed'

A wise man once said the only constant thing in life is ‘change’ as talented singer Rasheed rebrands to Wrash Heed.

His change of identity also comes with a change of management and quality of song being released. Wrash Heed is now being managed by VMG - Volta Music Group

Wrash Heed is no stranger to the Nigerian music Scene, The charming singer has been at it for a while with his first single released in 2011 where he impressed many with his vocal performance on ‘Undoubtable’ and ‘You Can Make It’.

Fast forward to the present and his catalogue of songs consists of several potential bangers that were close but was not enough in this harsh industry. Songs like ‘Oluwa Is with UsMiss Beautiful and Timba to mention a few.

This new song, Fall For You is oozing the quality fit enough to bring him to the lime light he so much deserves. Produced by Maxxyjay and its visuals directed by the renowned Clarence Peters,  Wrash Heed is now making the next step in his bid to crack the top tier of the Nigerian Music Industry.

Fall For you is as hot as it gets, Watch the video and support via the links.

