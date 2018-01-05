Home > Entertainment > Music >

Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to hear this week

Pulse staff picks the top 10 all new songs and latest new music releases across genres in Nigeria that you need to hear this week.

  • Published:
play
Away from the bright lights of pop stars, there's a healthy dose of music coming out of Nigeria. Every week, Pulse brings you the other side of the culture that you barely see. We're scratching the underbelly of Nigerian creativity for this one.

1. SDC, Poe, Ikon – 'More To Life'

play

 

To mark the start of another year, SDC x Poe x Ikon release “More To Life“, a song reflecting on some of the lessons they picked up over the past year and their mind state for the year ahead.

More To Life” follows on from a successful 2017, which saw Poe signing to Mavin Records, Ikon completing his debut album “Hungry 2 Live” and SDC releasing their popular “Palmwine Music” EP and rounding off the year with the Palmwine Music festival.

More To Life” is produced by Spax who was responsible for SDC’s “Palmwine Music“.
Download.

2. Oyinkanade - 'Oluwa' ft Q-Dot

play

 

MTN Project Fame season 5 superstar popularly known as Oyinkanade who is best known for his hit single “Adura” featuring Olamide, is back with a new song titled “Oluwa” to kick of the year 2018.

The talented artiste enlists indigenous versatile artiste Q-Dot to serve a hot collaboration that talks about how he has kept it together, what has kept him going.
Download.

3. 1 Last Autograph - 'Wo' (Olamide cover)

play

 

1 Last Autograph, a four piece metal-core/post-hardcore band based in Lagos announce the release of their latest cover “Wo” originally performed by Olamide.

After the release of their first cover “Yes/No” by Banky W in a punk style, they took it further to transforming this club banger into metalcore music.
Download.

4.  MC Galaxy - 'Uh la la' ft Nacho

play

 

MC Galaxy hits the jackpot as he becomes the first Nigerian artist to tap into the Latin market by collaborating with Latino superstar Nacho, and signing a publishing deal with Universal Music Latin Entertainment.
Download.

5. Chinko Ekun – 'WA LO DA'

play

 

As usual Chinko Ekun never disappoints and hasn’t put in a wrong foot yet still keeps up the high standard he has been setting. With mixing and mastering credit to Spyritmyx.
Download.

6.  Tunde (Styl-Plus) – My Heart

play

 

Tunde, formerly of the Styl-Plus crew, is now a solo artist who continues to apply his amazing vocals, charm, and personality to creating melodic and deeply soulful songs just for you.
Download.

7.  Lamboginny – Kiri Jobo Jobo (Shaku)

play

 

Afro Dancehall star, Lamboginny has surfaced with a brand new tune, a post album song titled “Kiri Jobo Jobo“. Having unleashed a 16 tracked album “SALT” in October 2017 with an historic launch concert at the Kiri Kiri Medium prison in Lagos, the Social-tainer decided to topple the great effort with a blend of Kiri kiri Prison and Shaku Shaku influenced jump, which he called “Kiri Jobo Jobo“.
Download.

8. Dammy Krane - 'Credit card'

play

 

Worldstar Inc head honcho – Dammy Krane stays consistent with the releases as he churns out yet another spanking new single titled “Credit Card“.

He has had his fair share of controversy this year and now his channeling his energy into his music.
Download.

9. Teni – Pareke

 

After the success of her recent single “Fargin”, which got her signed to Dr Dolor Entertainment, rising female artiste – Teniola Apata (popularly known as Teni Entertainer) rounds up a pretty dope year with this very street-ready tune dubbed “Pareke”.
Download.

