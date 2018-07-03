Pulse Editors pick their best songs of 2018 so far

news

2018 is halfway through and thanks to steady release of incredible tracks, it has been a great year for Nigerian music lovers.

The Editors here at Pulse got together and picked out their favourites so far. These songs were picked based on our critical and personal judgement.

Spanning from dancehall to Afropop, here are Pulse Nigeria editors' picks for favourite songs of the year so far.

In no particular order, check them out:

'Soco' ft Wizkid, Terri. Spotless, Ceeza Milli

"I also love Wizkid and Skepta's Bad Energy, and Wizkid and Duncan Mighty's 'Fake Love.' Well, I absolutely love Wizkid. I think he's incredibly talented and I think the way he has re-imagined the African sound has contributed to the appreciation of our music worldwide." - Ntianu Obiora, Lifestyle Editor.

So Mi So- Wande Coal

"Wande Coal is a legend. He may not come through often but when he does, he makes it count and So mi So is arguably my favourite song of the year.

Also, Juls is one of the best producers ever so anything he touches turns to gold" - Ntianu Obiora

Fake Love by Wizkid and Duncan Mighty

"Wizkid and Duncan Mighty record is the merger of two pop megastars from different scenes, Port Harcourt and Lagos. The record was Wizkid in Duncan Mighty's world, a world that was forgotten but now on top of the chart. I also love "Kana," the result of a collaboration between two huge Nigerian stars - Wizkid and Olamide." - Steve Dede, Sports Editor.

DJ Spinall Ft. Kiss Daniel – Baba

"Anything from Kiss Daniels does it for me. His style is smooth and catchy and you can actually sing along. There's also 'Fake Love' by Duncan Mighty and Wizkid, a collaboration which I consider a jam. I regard it as a classic because it has the iconic Duncan Mighty on it" - Jude Egbas, News Editor.

Fake Love by Wizkid and Duncan Mighty

"It is a rare collaboration; Duncan Mighty is more of a soloist than a collaborator. On this record, Duncan Mighty shows why he has god-like status within the creeks of the Niger Delta. His syrupy voice, melody and use of his native language makes the song a hit. It's only a few that have been able to outshine Wizkid on a record." - Ayomide Tayo, Senior Editor.

4Dayz by Kiss Daniel

It’s impossible to sit still when this track comes on, and that's because Kiss Daniel, with his distinct voice and style, delivers a simple love song with enough intensity to get you giddy. In this romantically buoyant track, Kiss Daniel draws listeners into his world of vivid storytelling. His groove is as infectious as always - Chidumga Izuzu, Entertainment Editor.

'No Need' by Black Magic

After a long hiatus, Blackmagic released 'No need', a song about the complexities of romance and love. A smooth beat overlaid with Blackmagic's gruff voice, what impresses me most is the singer's flow on the verses and the way everything syncs perfectly with the chorus.

The song is designed so you pay attention to everything he is saying, and in so doing, you find out he has a lot to say - David Adeleke, Editor, Business Insider by Pulse.

Ye by Burna Boy

"Ye by Burna Boy is the anthem of the year. After a controversial 2017, Ye by Burna is the best gem on his impressive third album.

The song perfectly depicts the average Nigerian's struggle between materialism and focusing on the country's problems. Borrowing from Fela's classic 'Sorrow, Tears & Blood,' Burna Boy leans on the side of excessive materialism as he blocks the problems of Nigeria from his find. Ye, which is the sound of the common Nigerian exclamation, drips of Burna Boy's brilliance" - Ayomide Tayo.