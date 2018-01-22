Producer of Ycee’s ‘Juice’ says he isn't receiving royalties

news

Adey, the producer of Ycee’s ‘Juice’, may soon take legal action against Tinny Entertainment due to the non-payment of his royalties from the song.

Adey, said this in an episode of NotjustOk’s M.A.T.S podcast, on which he was a featured guest. The producer spoke at length about the creation of the record , why people think it was produced by Maleek Berry and more.

Talking about royalties, when asked whether he had benefited financially from the record, his answer was negative.

“No,” he said. “In terms of benefiting from that song, financially, I would say no.”

‘Juice’ which was arguably one of the biggest songs of 2017, was housed on Ycee’s “The First Wave” EP, released via a partnership between Sony Music and Tinny Entertainment.

When questioned further, Adey explained that although he received a “tiny” first payment from that song, and signed the appropriate paperwork, he hasn’t received royalties. He explains:

“I haven’t gotten any. I made more money from ‘Wavy level’ than I have made from ‘Juice’. The problem with Nigeria is that if you show your soft side too much, people always take you for a ‘dickhead’. That’s the truth about it. That’s why everyone is so guarded and so angry around here. You make one small step towards trusting someone, and they turn around and dump it on you.

“For me, the type of person I am, I will keep it moving. Regardless of ‘Juice’ or not, my life will still go on.

“What me I’m personally about is actually doing the right thing. I get upset when people who are close to you take measures to make sure they don’t do the right thing.”

When asked if he would go to court, Adey responded with the comment, “It’s happening…they should be aware that it is coming. Both parties believe that they are right, but what is actually right is the black and white on the paper. I don’t want to dwell on it too much, but the fact of it is that it is a disservice to me.”

Adey further explained his relationship with Ycee, stating that they are “cool.”

In 2017, Adey made headlines for his production on ‘Juice’, and Olamide’s ‘Wavy level’. He was also rated by Pulse as one of the Best producers of 2017. Watch the video of Adey explaining how he made ‘Juice’ below.