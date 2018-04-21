Phyno X Olamide - ''Onyeoma''

news

Phyno and Olamide have collaborated yet again to deliver another banger titled ''Onyeoma''.

The duo who have enjoyed success working together on several joints from their ''GhostMode'' days including the collaborative album, ''Two Kings'' which enjoyed mainstream appeal, join forces as they continue to grow stronger as two of the country's leading artistes.

Onyeoma is a catchy tune produced by prolific beatmaker, Pheelz.

Every time the music brothers have combined, they have scored chart topping songs and this sure sounds like another hit record.