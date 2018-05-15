Phyno Olamide Onyeoma Official video

news

Phyno has released the video for his recent single, “Onyeoma" featuring Olamide.

The opening scenes of the video sees the two artists debate on the direction of the video and they eventually settled for a fan-centric one that portrays the modern day relationship between the artist and their fans.

The video is a compilation of the best comedic skits from Instagram that properly interprets the lyrics of the song which is about being generous to good people around you.

The video was directed by Clarence Peters and shot in Capital Dreams Pictures Studio, Lagos.