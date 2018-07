news

Phyno has released the video to his latest single, 'N.W.A', which features Nigerian/American rapper, Wale.

The video for 'N.W.A' which was shot in the United States, captures Phyno taking a ride down the streets of Los Angeles, as he hooks up with his goons.

N.W.A is a mellow and vibey hip-hop tune produced by IamBeat,with well delivered verses from the duo.

The video was directed by Patrick Elis.