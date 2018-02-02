Home > Entertainment > Music >

Phyno - 'Isi Ego'

  • Published:
play
Indigenous singing and rapping Maestro, Phyno drops his first effort of the year titled ‘Isi Ego‘ produced by his in house producer Iam Beats

Listen and share your thoughts.

