Peter Okoye says P Square can only come back on one condition

Mr P, one half of the Okoye brothers, has stated the condition under which he can ever reunite with his brother, Paul, on stage.

In an interview with Hot 93.3Fm, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P , who alongside his twin brother, Paul Okoye, made up the iconic pop group, P-Square, took time out to talk on his music, life as a solo artist and the possibility of a reunion with his brother.

The singer who has released a number of songs since the much publicised break up of the group clarifies that his latest single Ebeano is his debut offering as a solo artist, ''You have heard Look In My Eyes, you have heard My Way and Cool It Down, all these are my mini music video singles, Ebeano is my first official single as Mr P''.

On the possibility of a P-Square reunion

''Even if that will happen, let it happen with respect, It is not just about the music, there was family before the music and I stand for the Okoyes...

I shouldn't be P-Square and be unhappy, if it must happen, it must be with respect'', he says.

Reacting to comments that followed his separation with his brother, ''When P Square broke up, People were like, are you sure you can do this all alone, can he make it?

No, I am not making it, I have done it, I have been killing it, all sold out, just this year alone, I have done like 60 something concerts, all sold out, I am blessed.

Most people actually doubted me, but I know myself, I know what I bring to the table, I am just happy doing what I am doing, there are some things I wasn't entitled to do as a member of the group, but now I am a boss of myself''.

Reacting to allegations of illegal music sampling

Sometime in May, singer Henry Knight accused Mr P of song theft following the release of Ebeano, and in his response, ''When this kind of thing happen, some people just jump into conclusion. I think people need to be educated on this issue... there is a different thing, if it is the beat, or if it is a statement in the song, there is only so much you can use of it''.

Going solo comes with his challenges and Mr P encourages people to leave their comfort zones when striving for success,''I made up my mind I wanted to start afresh, I left a P-Square who had over a million YouTube subscribers to start my own... I am not afraid to start afresh... I have moved on, I love it.

If he has plans to work with younger talents, ''I am an open person, as long as the song is good, why not? I am actually considering doing that''.

Mr P plans to release more songs during the course of the year, as he wants his fans to have a feel of his own music.