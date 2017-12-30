Home > Entertainment > Music >

Show Dem Camp wraps up 2017 with edition of Palm Wine Music Fest

Show Dem Camp Rap group wraps up 2017 with biggest edition of Palm Wine Music Fest

The rap group made up of Ghost and Tec, have concluded their impressive 2017 run with the Palm Wine Music Fest

  • Published:
Palmwine Music Festival 2017 play

Palmwine Music Festival 2017

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

How do you sign out 2017 in style after a great run with an EP? You hold a concert.

Palmwine Music Festival 2017 play

Palmwine Music Festival 2017

(Pulse)

 

That’s what Show Dem Camp has done. The rap group made up of Ghost and Tec, have concluded their impressive 2017 run with the Palm Wine Music Fest – a concert inspired by their EP, “Palm Wine Music”, which marked a departure from their norm.

Palmwine Music Festival 2017 play

Palmwine Music Festival 2017

(Pulse)

 

The concert which held at the Muri Okunola Park, on December 29, 2017, had fans and supporters of the group turn out in numbers to celebrate with the rappers.

Palmwine Music Festival 2017 play

Palmwine Music Festival 2017

(Pulse)

 

There were performances from a number of acts including Paybac, Lady Donli, Joyce Olong, Tosin, Shakez, Michstraaw, Femileye, Di’Ja, Idris King, Moelogo, Santi, Odunsi, Kach, Lady Donli, Sir Dauda, Milli, Prettyboi D-O, and more.

Palmwine Music Festival 2017 play

Palmwine Music Festival 2017

(Pulse)

 

Tec and Ghost gave impressive performances of their records, backed by a live and DJ Aye. They performed singles off the “Palmwine EP”, with cameos from Poe, Tomi Thomas, Bez, IKON, Lynxxx, Blackmagic, M.I Abaga and more.

Palmwine Music Festival 2017 play

Palmwine Music Festival 2017

(Pulse)

 

Check out more photos in the gallery below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Davido Singer shuts down Lagos with sold-out '30 Billion Concert' finalebullet
2 Davido Don Jazzy, D’banj, Wande Coal, Kayswitch, Dr Sid, D’Prince...bullet
3 Cardi B From stripper to history making rapperbullet

Related Articles

Davido How OBO won 2017 with Wizkid, Mo'Hits at 30 Billion concert
Davido Don Jazzy, D’banj, Wande Coal, Kayswitch, Dr Sid, D’Prince reunite at singer’s ’30 Billion’ Lagos concert
Davido Singer brings Wizkid onstage, they perform ‘Manya’ together
Davido Singer shuts down Lagos with sold-out '30 Billion Concert' finale
Video Ric Hassani - 'Police'
Wizkid Singer reconciles with Davido, as they perform ‘FIA’ on stage
Music Sarkodie - 'Wo' remix
Music Video Flavour - 'Ijele' ft Zoro
Video Kiss Daniel - 'No Do'
Adekunle Gold Singer thrills fans with performance at 'One Night Stand with Adekunle Gold' concert

Music

Clarence Peters has become stuck in a black hole
Clarence Peters Music video director has become stuck in a black hole
Attend the YOLO concert with Seyi Shay on New Year's eve
M.E.S.L Attend the YOLO concert with Seyi Shay on New Year's eve
Tiwa Savage
Music Video Tiwa Savage - Sugarcane
Davido shuts down Lagos with sold-out '30 Billion Concert' finale
Davido How OBO won 2017 with Wizkid, Mo'Hits at 30 Billion concert