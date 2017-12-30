news

How do you sign out 2017 in style after a great run with an EP? You hold a concert.

That’s what Show Dem Camp has done. The rap group made up of Ghost and Tec, have concluded their impressive 2017 run with the Palm Wine Music Fest – a concert inspired by their EP, “Palm Wine Music”, which marked a departure from their norm.

The concert which held at the Muri Okunola Park, on December 29, 2017, had fans and supporters of the group turn out in numbers to celebrate with the rappers.

There were performances from a number of acts including Paybac, Lady Donli, Joyce Olong, Tosin, Shakez, Michstraaw, Femileye, Di’Ja, Idris King, Moelogo, Santi, Odunsi, Kach, Lady Donli, Sir Dauda, Milli, Prettyboi D-O, and more.

Tec and Ghost gave impressive performances of their records, backed by a live and DJ Aye. They performed singles off the “Palmwine EP”, with cameos from Poe, Tomi Thomas, Bez, IKON, Lynxxx, Blackmagic, M.I Abaga and more.

