Pablo Vicky d gears up for new single with sizzling hot photos

Pablo Vicky D Artiste gears up for new single with sizzling hot photos

Fa Ma Me is one of the trending songs in Ghana right now enjoying massive airplay and amassing over 1.5 million views on YouTube so far since its release.

  Published:
Ghanaian based Up and rising Nigerian hotshot, Pablo Vicky D is getting ready to follow up his very successful single ‘Fa Ma Me’ featuring Shatta Wale with a new tune.

PVD as he is fondly called is itching to drop this new banging tune produced by Killbeatz, one of the top producers in Ghana. But first, he wants to serenade his teeming fans with these new good looking photos that is dripping of some real sauce.

play

 

If you have not heard ‘Fa Ma Me’, check it out.

Follow him @pvdworld on Twitter and Instagram.

