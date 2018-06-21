news

Ghanaian based Up and rising Nigerian hotshot, Pablo Vicky D is getting ready to follow up his very successful single ‘Fa Ma Me’ featuring Shatta Wale with a new tune.

Fa Ma Me is one of the trending songs in Ghana right now enjoying massive airplay and amassing over 1.5 million views on YouTube so far since its release.

PVD as he is fondly called is itching to drop this new banging tune produced by Killbeatz, one of the top producers in Ghana. But first, he wants to serenade his teeming fans with these new good looking photos that is dripping of some real sauce.

If you have not heard ‘Fa Ma Me’, check it out.

Follow him @pvdworld on Twitter and Instagram.

