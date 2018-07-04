Orezi Ijo Wakanda

news

Orezi has shared the visuals to his latest single, 'Ijo Wakanda'.

Jumping on the hype of the movie, Black Panther, Orezi put out this single, 'Ijo Wakanda' earlier in the year.

The singer has now followed it up with the visuals to the song, which was shot with dancers in Nigeria, Scotland and China.

The video for Ijo Wakanda is a comic dance visual that captures mimic representations of various dance steps and features cameos from comedians, Klint the drunk and Okon.

The video was directed by Bukola Jimoh.