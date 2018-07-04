Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Orezi Ijo Wakanda

New Video Orezi - Ijo Wakanda

Watch this hilarious dance video by Orezi for 'Ijo Wakanda'.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Orezi has shared the visuals to his latest single, 'Ijo Wakanda'.

Jumping on the hype of the movie, Black Panther, Orezi put out this single, 'Ijo Wakanda' earlier in the year.

The singer has now followed it up with the visuals to the song, which was shot with dancers in Nigeria, Scotland and China.

The video for Ijo Wakanda is a comic dance visual that captures mimic representations of various dance steps and features cameos from comedians, Klint the drunk and Okon.

The video was directed by Bukola Jimoh.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Pulse List Here are the 15 biggest songs of 2018 so farbullet
2 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet
3 Davido, Wizkid From Lagos to the world, Nigerian pop giants are...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 The ultimate Super Eagles playlist for the football competition
Video Orezi - 'Whine for Daddy' ft Tekno
Harrysong Singer holds successful concert in Warri
Orezi Student rejects singer's scholarship, opts for his Rayban glasses [Video]
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 Nigerian events that rocked in 2017
Falz Rapper holds cinematic concert 'The Falz Experience' [Photos]
Pulse List 2017 10 best Nigerian music videos of the year
Igwe Tupac Charles Okocha's #AccoladesChallenge is taking over social media
Orezi Singer launches new company 'Ghen Ghen Music'

Music

New Music Small Doctor - Japa
Pulse Editors' Pick What are your favourite songs of 2018 so far?
Cardi B Rapper becomes first female to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice
Mr Eazi The rise and rise of Banku Music