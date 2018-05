news

Omawumi has unveiled the visuals to her new single, 'Me Ke', which features Fly Boy Inc artist, Kizz Daniel.

Released earlier in the year, 'Me Ke' is the first single of the singers upcoming Ep and has been gaining traction amongst music lovers.

The quite colourful video sees Omawumi and Kizz Daniel take on their haters with Afro beat as her tool.

The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.