Olamide's "Science student" declared unfit for airwaves

The Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has declared Olamide's hit song, "Science Student," unfit for broadcast.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the body has issued a Not-To-Be-Broadcast (NTTB) warning on the single.

The Head of Public Affairs for NBC, Hajia Maimuna Jihada, confirmed the news when she told Tribune that the song was not out-rightly banned but prohibited from being played on local stations for public consumption.

"NBC does not ban music. Our mandate is on what goes on Radio and TV. Olamide’s Science Student has been declared ‘Unfit for broadcast’," she said.

She further explained that the song subtly promotes illegal drugs which was the main reason for declaring it unlawful as she issued a stern warning to all broadcasting houses.

"We have communicated all our licensees for compliance or they will face sanctions."

