Olamide's "Science student" declared unfit for airwaves

Olamide NBC declares "Science student" unfit for unfit for broadcast

Since the release of the song, there have been debates that the song has been promoting drug abuse in the country but Olamide has been quick to respond to the accusations.

  Published:
Olamide play

Olamide

(instagram)
The Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has declared Olamide's hit song, "Science Student," unfit for broadcast.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the body has issued a Not-To-Be-Broadcast (NTTB) warning on the single.

ALSO READ: Here’s the true science behind Baddo’s strategy of getting hit songs

The Head of Public Affairs for NBC, Hajia Maimuna Jihada, confirmed the news when she told Tribune that the song was not out-rightly banned but prohibited from being played on local stations for public consumption.

"NBC does not ban music. Our mandate is on what goes on Radio and TV. Olamide’s Science Student has been declared ‘Unfit for broadcast’," she said.

Olamide also tapped into the exhibitionist culture of Nigerians to score a hit record for 'Pepper Dem Gang'. play

Olamide also tapped into the exhibitionist culture of Nigerians to score a hit record for 'Pepper Dem Gang'.

(Instagram/Baddosneh)

 

She further explained that the song subtly promotes illegal drugs which was the main reason for declaring it unlawful as she issued a stern warning to all broadcasting houses.

"We have communicated all our licensees for compliance or they will face sanctions."

ALSO READ: Is rapper's trending song 'Science student' promoting drug abuse?

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

