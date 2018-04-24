Olamide - 'Owo Shayo' (produced by Pheelz)

news

YBNL boss, Olamide continues his 'Wobe' movement with new single titled, ''Owo Shayo''.

Olamide is renowned for releasing singles after singles, then blessing us with an album at the end of every year, and in continuing in that fashion, the indigenous rapper has dropped a new banger titled ''Owo Shayo''.

''Owo Shayo'' literally means ''Money for the drinks'' is a party tune that will set the charts on fire.

Fresh from his collaborative effort with Phyno, ''Onyeoma'', which was released days ago, Badoo is not done and this new single is him consolidating on his glorious run since he released the hit single, ''Wo''.

The song was produced by long time friend, Pheelz.