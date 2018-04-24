Home > Entertainment > Music >

Olamide - 'Owo Shayo' (produced by Pheelz)

Music Olamide - 'Owo Shayo' (produced by Pheelz)

Olamide drops latest single titled, 'Owo Shayo'

  • Published:
play Olamide in Owo Shayo art cover (Olamide)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

YBNL boss, Olamide continues his 'Wobe' movement with new single titled, ''Owo Shayo''.

Olamide is renowned for releasing singles after singles, then blessing us with an album at the end of every year, and in continuing in that fashion, the indigenous rapper has dropped a new banger titled ''Owo Shayo''.

''Owo Shayo'' literally means ''Money for the drinks'' is a party tune that will set the charts on fire.

Fresh from his collaborative effort with Phyno, ''Onyeoma'', which was released days ago, Badoo is not done and this new single is him consolidating on his glorious run since he released the hit single, ''Wo''.

The song was produced by long time friend, Pheelz.

Listen Here

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Will singer perform at Coachella festival this weekend?bullet
2 Music Phyno X Olamide - ''Onyeoma''bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

An open letter to Olamide Why Olamide shouldn't release an album this year!
Headies 2018 Rap categories show progress at music awards
Davido 10 essential tracks by O.B.O you should listen to
Olamide Rapper all loved up in throwback vacation photo with girlfriend
Olamide Rapper lays mother to rest [Photos]
Lagbaja, Super Eagles 5 Nigerian songs inspired by football events
Music Sina Rambo ft Olamide - "Baba Sina Rambo"
Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees list
GT Bank The ultimate food and drink 2018 Playlist
Davido Nigerian singer wins big at VGMA 2018

Music

Video Bode Blaq X Wale Turner - ''Balu''
Wizkid 3 reasons why singer may have cancelled his performance at Coachella
Adekunle Gold Singer wants to perform at Coachella Festival next year
Album Review With KOD, J. Cole serves as the conscience of hip-hop