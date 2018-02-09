Home > Entertainment > Music >

NuSound- Music maestros collaborate for Shine The Light video

NuSound Banky W, Waje, Chidinma, and many others team up for ‘Shine The Light’ music video

NuSound, a record label seeking to give young people the chance to create beautiful art through musical masterpieces releases first project, Shine The Light.

Today Friday February 9th, NuSound debuts its maiden single with an accompanying video titled ‘Shine The Light’.

Produced by Masterkraft, NuSound collaborated with music maestros Ige, Tosin Martins, Mairo, Nosa, Bunmi George, Sussie, Dare Justified & Tim Godfrey on vocals while Cobhams Asuquo wrote the song. In a bid to give back to society, some of Nigeria’s stars appeared in the video that passes a strong message of hope and restoration.

In the music video directed by Clarence Peters, Waje plays a pimp, Banky W is a truck pusher, Ali Baba acts a gambling area tout, Kelechi Amadi-Obi enacts the role of a drug addict, Chidinma seemed to be indebted to the wrong crowd, while Joke Silva and Ini Edo are a poor mother-daughter pair.  Meanwhile, they had kept Nigerians in suspense as exclusive behind-the-scene footage from the set of the music video had surfaced on social media earlier this week.

This collaborative effort substantiates the immense power of unity in the pursuit of a common goal as Nigeria’s biggest stars in fields ranging from music and film to comedy and photography combined for the on-screen enactment of ‘Shine The Light’.

NuSound is a record label seeking to give young people the chance to create beautiful art through musical masterpieces. ‘Shine The Light’ is NuSound’s first project with more music set to be released in the coming months. ‘Shine The Light’ is available for download on all popular music stores Apple Music, Spotify, MTN Music Plus and Google Play Music.

