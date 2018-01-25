Home > Entertainment > Music >

Nonso Amadi – 'Marry You' ft Tomi Owó

Nonso Amadi taps Tomi Owo for his lastest offering entitled 'Marry You'.

Nonso Amadi continues to impress with each single he puts out.

He taps Tomi Owo for his lastest offering entitled 'Marry You'.

Listen Up!

