Niniola :  Singer releases "This Is Me" album cover, tracklist

Niniola has release the album artwork and tracklist for her debut project “This is Me.”

Niniola who has had a great year so far with her hit song ‘Maradona’ and is currently pushing her new single, ‘Sicker’, is set to drop her debut album.

Having been in the music industry for a little over 3 years, with several awards to her name, Niniola thought it necessary to put out this body of work.

The 13-track album has Niniola working with several known names both at home- Nigeria and abroad, with featured artistes like Patoranking (Nigeria), Terry Apala (Nigeria), Devin Di Dakta (2016 Grammy Nominee from Jamaica), Charmant (Uganda) and Production by award winning producers like Sarz (Nigeria), Kuseim (Uganda), Legendury Beatz (Nigeria), ODH (Nigeria), Johnny Drille (Nigeria), Raheem Bale (British/Nigerian),Illkeyz (Nigeria), DJ Berry (Nigeria) and Natialo (Nigeria).

Niniola cuts across different parts of the world and different styles of music on this project from the guests and production lineup/

“We decided to call the album “THIS IS ME” because I wanted my fans to experience the different sides of me, so they get to know that Niniola is not just the Turn up girl but also that girl who can jump on any beat,” she said via email.

“This Is Me” album will be released on November 3, 2017.

Tracklist