Niniola has been nominated in the BET Awards 2018 Viewers Choice International Act category.

In a tweet posted by the official handle of the awards and on their website, Niniola makes a list of ten selected artistes which caps off a remarkable year since the release of her album, This is me' .

Other artistes nominated in the category include;

Viewer's Choice: Best International Act Award



Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)

Sjava (South Africa)

Mc Soffia (Brazil)

Nailah Blackman (Trinidad and Tobago)

Not3S (UK)

Prince Waly (France)

Sik-k (South Korea)

TakeAMic (France)

IAMDDB (UK)

Davido and Tiwa Savage nominated for BET Awards 2018

Earlier in May, 2018, Nigerian pop stars Davido and Tiwa Savage had also bagged nominations in the Best International Act Category at the 2018 BET Awards.

The awards which for the first year since its creation will see the winner receive his plaque on the BET stage, sees the Nigerian duo paired alongside the likes of South Africa's Cassper Nyovest, Stormzy and J Hus from UK.

The 2018 BET Awards is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 25, 2018 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States.