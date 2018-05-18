Niniola feat Busiswa Magun Remix

Listen to the remix of the hit single, 'Magun' by Niniola which features South African singer, Busiswa.
It will be recalled that Niniola was nominated in the Best RnB&Pop album category at the Headies and also recently bagged a Best African Artist nomination at the upcoming South Africa Music Awards 2018.
The remix features South African House singer, Busiswa, who has been prominent on the scene since she made her debut in 2012, bringing to a fresh edge to the song.
Magun was produced by Sarz.