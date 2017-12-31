Home > Entertainment > Music >

Life in Nigeria is bad, but we all escaped by the beauty of concerts

Wizkid, Davido, Falz Life in Nigeria isn’t great, but in December, we all escaped by the beauty of concerts

Life in Nigeria will always have its downsides. But we can all embrace these fleeting moments of live music and concerts.

  • Published:
Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert. play

Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert.

(Fortune)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nothing was on my mind as I walked down the crowded sandy beaches via Hard Rock Café for the ‘Wiz on the Beach Concert’. An hour later, a girl pushed out of the crowd, tears in her eyes. I instinctively moved towards her, asking for the cause of her woes.

“They just stole my phone in the crowd. They stole my phone,” she sobbed.

I understood her pain. I have lost devices before, I still lost one this year. The connection between a person and their phone is a spiritual and essential one. Each entity depends on the other for nourishment and maintenance. To cut that off is a sacrilege, the highest height of disruption, and tears are only the smallest price to pay as you start the journey to a new device. On stage, Wizkid was in his element. He was performing his hit single, ‘Ojuelegba’.

“Ni Ojuelegba oh, my people dey there, my people suffer, dem they pray for blessings.”

Ojuelegba wasn’t the only place with suffering people. Nigeria was suffering. The start of a biting petrol scarcity had just begun. All around the country, people lined up at fuelling stations, cars and kegs parked in hope and sadness. The owners stared into space with sadness in their hearts as the queues disturbed traffic, and slowed down productivity and merriment. Sadness can turn into anger, and it did when a soldier beat up a young man at a petrol station in pursuit of fuel. By the next morning, Christmas Day, the boy had died. Death came to their family at Christmas. Another hope cut short, another dream killed.

 

Life shouldn’t be this hard. We deserve better, we have earned better as a people and country. The day before, Wizkid had headlined his concert, ‘Wizkid: The Concert’, where he brought happiness to the hearts of millions of Nigerians with a reconciliation with Davido, his arch-rival. The excitement of seeing these two great artists coming together to declare peace flooded the country. And on social media, everyone jerked off to the promise of a peaceful future in music. No more ‘frog voices and duck faces’. The art united us all in happiness as it has always done.

But it has been a sad year. It would be impossible not to think about Nigeria, and the mass loss of lives at the hands of terrorism, the police and just about everything else. Everything in Nigeria is trying to kill you. It is a reality that we live with every day of our lives. Half the time, living here feels like playing the game ‘Pac Man’. You have to run from numerous bogeymen and their traps all year. This causes us to ache, and our families to worry. That’s why we gather around tables at concerts, open drinks and toast to God and ourselves for the gift of being alive. Blood have been spilled, but ours still flow through the right channels.

Olamide performing live at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun Stadium play

Olamide performing live at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun Stadium

 

We mortals can’t avoid the cycle of death and life, but we can prolong the time of our passing, and enjoy the wait between now and our deaths. Falz offered that in his ‘Falz: The Experience’ concert.

On the December 27, I woke up to news of President Buhari’s son, Yusuf, fighting for his life. He had been in a bike accident, hitting his head, and gasping for life. The news made my heart sink. I didn’t know him in person, but he was just like all of us. Another soul, pushing to enjoy this one life. I still remember the first time I was in an accident. A car hit me, and as I bled from different holes, people rushed me to safety. I still feel the helplessness as I lay there for what seemed like an eternity, hoping that this wasn’t the end for me. I can write this article because I survived, and that’s why I connect with Yusuf and the pain of being physically broken.

That night, I watched Davido on stage, as he celebrated life and love at the ’30 Billion’ concert. OBO brought on Wizkid again, performing ‘Manya’, a song about love and the beauty of enjoyment. “Oya take all my money put am for your head oh…” they sang, danced and put on a show for the living. Still, at that concert, another lady was screaming in crystal clear phonetics, “someone’s got my phone!”

Sorry, my dear. They have stolen it. Another device parted from its owner. Sad.

But sadness cannot win. Over the duration of late November and all through December, there have been more joy than sadness in Lagos because of music concerts. I have seen more smiling faces and hugged strangers as we sang along and danced. Each hug and laughter was a reassurance that through the pain, we can find pure happiness, and push back the sad clouds of Nigeria. Every performer who has moved the crowd didn’t just make live art. They saved a weary heart and massaged the ache away. At these shows, people are transformed from ‘worrying humans’ into little children, driven by expression and innocence.

The best Nigerian music concerts and festivals have the potential to insulate you from life. While you are in that hall or space, you don’t remember the hurt and the pain. You block out the worries, the tragedies, disasters and our common reality of suffering. I admit it truly doesn’t go away. But it is pushed far away from your consciousness, into a place where you barely forget that it exists. Whether it is the juvenile brilliance of Simi or the sexy swag of Maleek Berry, the world becomes brighter, and your hearts lighter. December was an escape into music paradise.

play (Pulse)

That’s why it hurts so much when people commit evil acts at concerts, like robbery. It takes the worst humans on earth to gain entry into a place of happiness, to hurt people. These people have no humanity left in them, they are devoid of warmth, affection and all the qualities that make us uphold civilisation. They are demons, seeking to ruin the music, the moment, and our great magical escape. It is the one place that we can hold hands and be happy together in Lagos. They deserve the worst of life.

But the best moments at these concerts haven’t been the performers. It has been the people. At the height of any performance, I take my eyes off the stage and stare at the faces of the people in the crowds. Everyone has a spring in their step and an ethereal shine in their eyes. Their faces become angelic posters of gladness. And the passion, oh the passion.

I felt a lady’s spit hit my face as she screamed to Nonso Amadi’s ‘Tonight’. At Mayorkun’s concert, a young woman offered her butt to me, twerking with a professional skill that blew my mind. But the best of these happened at Olamide’s Teslim Balogun concert, OLIC 4. I met a man who smoked weed in his honor and shared a story of how his life was positively impacted by the YBNL champion.

Palmwine Music Festival 2017 play M.I Abaga performing at the Palmwine Music Fest (Pulse)

 

Everywhere I turned and visited this December, Nigerian music was hugging someone, thrilling another, and improving the moments of thousands. Whether it is the pure vibes of Palm Wine Music Fest or the woke turnup of Brymo, there was also something for everyone. It is a blessing to gather, drink and enjoy this culture of fine music that we enjoy in this country. It is rare to find this every day, and so, when it happens, I chalk it up to God’s goodness.

And that’s why they are important. Nigeria’s darkness will never end. I have given up hope that we can all unite this country with a wave of noble ideals and fairness to each other. We won’t live forever, and today might be our last day on earth. But as we go, we will have few things to regret about experiencing the art in an environment where it makes our hearts come alive. It is temporary but effective.

Wiz On The Beach play

Wiz On The Beach

(Pulse)

Life in Nigeria will always have its downsides. It will push us all to the extreme and put us in situations and conditions that will test the limits of our sanity. There will always be dark nights, and evil will walk the day as it usually does in these parts.

But we can all embrace these fleeting moments of live music and concerts. We can hold on to these bright memories and remember that no matter how much we fall, our spirits can rise again and again with the music.

December 2017 was lit. Cheers to better days of Nigerian music in 2018.  

Image
  • Small Doctor performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Small Doctor performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Crowd at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Small Doctor performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Shira performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Shira performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Lamboginni performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Artistes performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Artistes performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Artistes performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Artiste performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Artiste performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Squeeze Tarela performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Teni D Entertainer performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Woli Agba performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Woli Agba performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Woli Agba performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Oladips performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • CDQ performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • CDQ performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Baba Fryo performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Daddy Showkey performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Efe Money performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Efe Money performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Terry G performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Terry G performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Skaliey Mental performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Skaliey Mental performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Shody performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Myro performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Myro performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Jimmie and fans at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Jimmie and fans at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • LAX performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • LAX performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • LAX performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Ichaba performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Ichaba performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Young John at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Artiste performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Base One performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Base One performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olu Maintain performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olu Maintain performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Durella performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Airboy performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Wavy the creator performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Wavy the creator performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Ycee performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Ycee performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Ycee performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Tiwa Savage at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Tiwa Savage at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Tiwa Savage at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Ycee performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Skuki performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Skuki performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Sexy Steel performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Terry Apala performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Terry Apala performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Sound Sultan performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Sound Sultan and Daddy Showkey performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Tiwa Savage performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Tiwa Savage performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Tiwa Savage performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Artiste performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Artiste performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Zlatan Ibile performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Zlatan Ibile performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Zlatan Ibile performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Lil Kesh performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Lil Kesh performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Lil Kesh performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Reminisce performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Reminisce performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Ushbebe and Juliet Ibrahim at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Viktoh performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Viktoh performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Skales performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Skales performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Skales performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Skales performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Solid Star performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Solid Star performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Solid Star performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Jimmie performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Tjan performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Zoro performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Zoro performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Zoro performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Davolee performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Davolee performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Temi Owasa performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Temi Owasa performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Temi Owasa performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Slimcase performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Slimcase performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Slimcase performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Artiste performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Artiste performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Do2dtun performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Do2dtun performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide and Phyno performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide and Phyno performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide and Phyno performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
  • Olamide performing at OLIC 4.0 which held at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2017. 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Cardi B From stripper to history making rapperbullet
2 Clarence Peters Music video director has become stuck in a black holebullet
3 Davido Singer shuts down Lagos with sold-out '30 Billion Concert' finalebullet

Related Articles

M.I Abaga Rapper's beef with OAP N6 gets physical at Palmwine Music Fest
Show Dem Camp Rap group wraps up 2017 with biggest edition of Palm Wine Music Fest
Davido How OBO won 2017 with Wizkid, Mo'Hits at 30 Billion concert
Wizkid Starboy’s homecoming Lagos concert is the best Christmas gift, ever! [Review]
Pharrell Williams Singer’s new record to be released 100 years from now
Maleek Berry Singer's "First Daze Of Winter" EP will be released in January 2018
Falz ‘Falz The Experience’ had everything to make it the best concert of 2017
Falz Rapper holds cinematic concert 'The Falz Experience' [Photos]
Wizkid Singer successfully holds homecoming headline concert ‘Wizkid: The Concert’
NativeLand 2017 Burna's demons, Davido's fire, Tekno's swag all came together for a great show [Review]

Music

Palmwine Music Festival 2017
M.I Abaga Rapper's beef with OAP N6 gets physical at Palmwine Music Fest
Palmwine Music Festival 2017
Show Dem Camp Rap group wraps up 2017 with biggest edition of Palm Wine Music Fest
Attend the YOLO concert with Seyi Shay on New Year's eve
M.E.S.L Attend the YOLO concert with Seyi Shay on New Year's eve
Tiwa Savage
Music Video Tiwa Savage - Sugarcane