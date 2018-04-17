Home > Entertainment > Music >

Nigerian dancer performed with Beyonce at Coachella

Not only did Beyonce pay tribute to Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti with his performance, she also had a Nigerian as one of her dancers.

play Diddie Emah pictured in blonde hair delivering a dance master class is grateful to Beyonce (YouTube)
Over the weekend, American singer Beyonce paid tribute to Fela Anikulapo-Kuti during her Coachella performance and Diddi Emah, a Nigerian who was one of her dancers has praise for her.

Diddi Emah, a Nigerian dancer who shared a stage with singer Beyonce at the Coachella Festival over the weekend is grateful for the opportunity given to her by the Queen Bee.

 

The singer had initially gained recognition following her appearance on Beyonce's hit single 'Party' and through her social media pages, she has retained connection with her roots and fans at home.

 

Writing on her Instagram, Emah dedicated her performance to all the girls back home in Nigeria, and thanked Beyoncé for “showing us all how to stop the world.”

