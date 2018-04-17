Nigerian dancer performed with Beyonce at Coachella

news

Over the weekend, American singer Beyonce paid tribute to Fela Anikulapo-Kuti during her Coachella performance and Diddi Emah, a Nigerian who was one of her dancers has praise for her.

The singer had initially gained recognition following her appearance on Beyonce's hit single 'Party' and through her social media pages, she has retained connection with her roots and fans at home.

Writing on her Instagram, Emah dedicated her performance to all the girls back home in Nigeria, and thanked Beyoncé for “showing us all how to stop the world.”