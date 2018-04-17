Nigerian dancer performed with Beyonce at Coachella

Not only did Beyonce pay tribute to Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti with his performance, she also had a Nigerian as one of her dancers.
Diddi Emah, a Nigerian dancer who shared a stage with singer Beyonce at the Coachella Festival over the weekend is grateful for the opportunity given to her by the Queen Bee.
The singer had initially gained recognition following her appearance on Beyonce's hit single 'Party' and through her social media pages, she has retained connection with her roots and fans at home.
@dandridesigns does not play about her "Diddi"! You SLAYED me thank you! by: @itsbankhead
Writing on her Instagram, Emah dedicated her performance to all the girls back home in Nigeria, and thanked Beyoncé for “showing us all how to stop the world.”