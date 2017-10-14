New Music :  Dayo Chino - "Slow down"

Chino Records and LL Entertainment Artist Dayo chino (@dayochino) is back with a brand new, impressive single titled “Slow down”.

The Nigerian Born Singer and songwriter Who is based in london is gradually stealing the hearts of music lovers around the country.

With songs like “shokondun” “Doanyhow” is definitely an artist to be reckoned with. “Slow down” was produced, mixed and mastered by ATG Musick.

Get a chance to win £500 ( 250,000 Naira ) participate in the on going Slow down Challenge make a video singing or dancing to the song slow down upload it and tag @dayochino on instagram also hash tag #slowdownchallenge.

