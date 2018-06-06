Home > Entertainment > Music >

Network - 'Story'

Network - 'Story'

In 2016 he Won the Best Highlife song at the South South music awards with his smash hit single titled AKARA.

Ifeanyibema Evans a.k.a Network is an Alternative Singer From Delta state.

Popularly known in Edo State for Making back to back huts, including the station anthem for one of the top radio station in Edo  (Speed:fm).

In early 2018, under the imprint of Alleluya Boyz Entertainment, He dropped another smash hit titled Anointing, which was produced by Young John and the video directed by Director Q.

He's back again with the most anticipated and extraordinary music in 2018, This one is titled Story. The song was Produced by Joe Blaq, Mixed and Mastered by Swaps. Listening to this song you will know and feel the talent and unique style Network brings to the Nigerian Music Scene.

Download Music Here , Enjoy and share your views. Directed by Mex. @OGANETWORK @MURPHY.MCCARTHY.OFFI

