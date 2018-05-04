Home > Entertainment > Music >

NCC suspends copyright society's operating license

COSON NCC suspends Copyright society's operating license

The crisis affecting COSON deepens as the Nigerian Copyright Council suspend its operating license

  • Published:
play COSON's operating license gets suspended by NCC (Coson)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) has been embattled in an unending crisis since its creation and things seems to be getting worse as it has had its operating license suspended by the NCC.

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), is the government agency empowered by law to oversee the affairs of COSON and other agencies under the parastatal.

The commission has now suspended the operating license of COSON, stopping it from collecting royalties on-behalf of and for musicians and other performing artists in Nigeria.  

This comes after a petition written by artist, 2face Idibia to the commission to wade into the crisis at COSON that's lingered on for months between its chairman Tony Okoroji and Efe Omorogbe.

play Efe Omorogbe continues to insist that he is the recognized chairman of COSON (Citypeopleonline.com)

 

It will be recalled that the chairmanship of COSON has stayed unresolved since last year as founding chairman Tony Okoroji and talent manger Efe Omorogbe have both laid claim to the position.

Matters got to its height when Efe Omorogbe was recently arrested and detained by the Nigerian police, allegedly following orders from Tony Okoroji.

play Tony Okoroji has been the chairman of COSON since it was created (Coson)

ALSO READ: Efe Omorogbe speaks on arrest and controversy

COSON has responded by filing a new process at the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division challenging the content of the letters from the Nigerian Copyright Commission suspending the copyright licensing activities of the society.

See the NCC letter below as posted by top entertainment lawyer, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa on his Instagram page.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 K1 The Ultimate Olamide didn't get permission from me for my song,...bullet
2 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet
3 Headies 2018 Music award ceremony announces changes to nominees listbullet

Related Articles

Tony Okoroji COSON chairman begins indefinite 'one man' protest at a federal High Court in Lagos
COSON Copyright body set to go after royalty payment defaulters
Efe Omorogbe Talent manager releases press statement following his arrest
Efe Omorogbe Talent manager speaks on his arrest and COSON controversy
AMAMN Efe Omorogbe, Michael Ugwu, Eldee speak at “ABC of Artiste Management” second edition
Majek Fashek 'Timi Dakolo stole my 'Send down the rain' song' - legendary singer claims
Celebrity Birthdays DJ Lambo, Obi Asika are a year older today
AMAMN Association to hold seminar tagged "ABC of Artiste Management 2" this month
Midem African forum holds successful edition in Lagos
Emma Ugolee Media personality says D'banj and Don Jazzy led the rise of payola

Music

Music Video MCskill ThaPreacha feat Roey - 'Work'
Music Duncan Mighty X Wizkid - 'Fake Love'
Music Video Reekado Banks - 'Pull Up'
Music Video D'banj - ''Action''