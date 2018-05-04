NCC suspends copyright society's operating license

news

The Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) has been embattled in an unending crisis since its creation and things seems to be getting worse as it has had its operating license suspended by the NCC.

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), is the government agency empowered by law to oversee the affairs of COSON and other agencies under the parastatal.

The commission has now suspended the operating license of COSON, stopping it from collecting royalties on-behalf of and for musicians and other performing artists in Nigeria.

This comes after a petition written by artist, 2face Idibia to the commission to wade into the crisis at COSON that's lingered on for months between its chairman Tony Okoroji and Efe Omorogbe.

It will be recalled that the chairmanship of COSON has stayed unresolved since last year as founding chairman Tony Okoroji and talent manger Efe Omorogbe have both laid claim to the position.

Matters got to its height when Efe Omorogbe was recently arrested and detained by the Nigerian police, allegedly following orders from Tony Okoroji.

ALSO READ: Efe Omorogbe speaks on arrest and controversy

COSON has responded by filing a new process at the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division challenging the content of the letters from the Nigerian Copyright Commission suspending the copyright licensing activities of the society.

See the NCC letter below as posted by top entertainment lawyer, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa on his Instagram page.