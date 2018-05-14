Home > Entertainment > Music >

Mystro Wizkid Immediately

New Music Mystro - Immediately feat. Wizkid

Budding artist, Mystro features Wizkid on new single, 'Immediately'.

  • Published:
play Mystro features Wizkid on new single, ''Immediately'' (BankuliEnt)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mystro makes a return with his new single, titled, Immediately which features starboy, Wizkid.

Following the release of his debut album 'Sugar'Mystro teams up with pop sensation, Wizkid to deliver a party banger. 

The record titled 'Immediately', is a fusion dance tune, showing off the best pop sensibilities of Mystro.

With an eye on the approaching summer time, 'Immediately' is poised strategically to be one of the tunes of the season.

In an interview with Complex UK, Wizkid speaking about the song said, ''I heard the beat and after a minute, I asked who the producer was and told them I will like to work with him.''

The song is also produced by Mystro.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 DJ Ebro American on air personality discovers what 'Legbegbe' meansbullet
2 Legbegbe How Seun Egbegbe's iPhone theft inspired one of Lagos'...bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Album Review Mystro provides nothing but sweetness on "Sugar"
Music Mystro - 'Juice Box' ft Nonso Amadi
Music Orezi - 'Whine for daddy' ft Tekno
Nonso Amadi Singer's "Homecoming" concert in Lagos was successful and emotional
Video Orezi - 'Halleluyah'
Album Review Ajebutter22 understands life as a Lagos big boy on"What Happens In Lagos"
Mystro Listen to singer's debut album "Sugar", with Maleek Berry, Nonso Amadi, Simi
Music Ashidapo - 'Mayri'
K1 The Ultimate Olamide didn't get permission from me for my song, ''Anifowoshe'', says Fuji legend

Music

Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy "We need more song writers in the music industry" - Mavin boss
Skales Artist talks on his new album, career and how he now deals with negative comments
Adekunle Gold drops tracklist for "About 30"
Adekunle Gold Singer releases tracklist for highly anticipated "About 30"
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to