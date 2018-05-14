Mystro Wizkid Immediately

news

Mystro makes a return with his new single, titled, Immediately which features starboy, Wizkid.

Following the release of his debut album 'Sugar' , Mystro teams up with pop sensation, Wizkid to deliver a party banger.

The record titled 'Immediately', is a fusion dance tune, showing off the best pop sensibilities of Mystro.

With an eye on the approaching summer time, 'Immediately' is poised strategically to be one of the tunes of the season.

In an interview with Complex UK, Wizkid speaking about the song said, ''I heard the beat and after a minute, I asked who the producer was and told them I will like to work with him.''

The song is also produced by Mystro.