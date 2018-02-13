Mystro - 'Juice Box' ft Nonso Amadi

news

Mystro releases the second single off his upcoming album “Outside”, expected on February 16, 2018. The song is titled ‘Juice Box’, and features Nigerian raving singer, Nonso Amadi.

‘Juice box’ is a mid-tempo groovy love song, with an piano ambient permeating the instrumentals as Mystro sings about the love of his life. Injected with smooth singing too from Nonso Amadi, it is a fine blend of two gifted singers, spreading love and channeling all the best feelings for this valentine.

“Oh Faridah, shey you know you sweeter than vanilla, oya come and gimme that your ginger,” Mystro sings on the syrupy hook, as he describes his girl as his “juice box, chargie, hot sauce and coco.” More romantic vibes have never been created. It is self-produced by Mystro.

Listen, stream and download. Catch the feeling, feel the love.