Music Video: Seyi Shay - 'BIA'

news

Nigerian music Queen Seyi Shay just released the visuals for her current brand new song 'BIA' and it's a must-see.

Shot by Clarence Peters, the Afro Pop jam with salsa elements and vibe is sure to capture minds and get you dancing from start to finish.

It is a complete dose of freshness, energy and entertainment from the happy sexy singer.

Seyi's charm and creativity are infectious in this clip and fans can rest assured there's more to come.