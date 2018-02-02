Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music Video: Seyi Shay - 'BIA'

Video Seyi Shay - 'BIA'

It is a complete dose of freshness,  energy and entertainment from the happy sexy singer.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian music Queen Seyi Shay just released the visuals for her current brand new song 'BIA' and it's a must-see.

Shot by Clarence Peters, the Afro Pop jam with salsa elements and vibe is sure to capture minds and get you dancing  from start to finish.

It is a complete dose of freshness,  energy and entertainment from the happy sexy singer.

Seyi's charm and creativity are infectious in this clip and fans can rest assured there's more to come.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on Music Journalism. He lives for the art, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Davido Here are all the members of OBO’s ’30 Billion’ Gangbullet
2 Davido How OBO has remixed ‘FIA’ twice, but given the songs away to...bullet
3 Radio & Weasel Group member Mowzey Radio, dies at 33 from bar-fight...bullet

Related Articles

Music Yung L – 'Pressure' ft Sarkodie, Jaij Hollands
Music Kiss Daniel - '4Dayz'
Video Waje – 'I’m Available' ft Yemi Alade
Music DMW - 'Mind' ft Davido, Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi

Music

Drake and Burna Boy recorded 5 songs together for the 'More Life' project.
Burna Boy “Drake reaching out to me was a big deal, it’s not that deep,” singer tells Tim Westwood
Music Terry G Papo - 'Connect'
Music Harrysong - 'Confessions' ft Patoranking, Seyi Shay
Video Eva Alordiah – 'Secret Lover'