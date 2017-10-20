Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music :  Temmy D - 'Rosco'

'Rosco' is produced by Dapiano the burgeoning hit maker of 2baba's 'Gaga Shuffle', making a classic infectious and catchy hook on it.

Having newly signed an exclusive record deal with Roberto Music, Temmy D who carries the new wave vein in a unique burst of freshness. Is set to pierce into our consciousness as one major wave to watch out for - with his brand new single 'Rosco.'

Temmy D rides on the drums and keys-led musical milieu sublimely with his witty wordplay - 'Rosco' - sharp flows with a very clear and commanding vocal cadence - switching between English and Yoruba language for your listening pleasure.

Roberto Music is serving this as a tip of the iceberg of what their new star is capable of - both in commercial and underground circles.

Listen and download.

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

