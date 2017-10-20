Music :  Temmy D - 'Rosco'

Having newly signed an exclusive record deal with Roberto Music, Temmy D who carries the new wave vein in a unique burst of freshness. Is set to pierce into our consciousness as one major wave to watch out for - with his brand new single 'Rosco.'

'Rosco' is produced by Dapiano the burgeoning hit maker of 2baba's 'Gaga Shuffle', making a classic infectious and catchy hook on it.

Temmy D rides on the drums and keys-led musical milieu sublimely with his witty wordplay - 'Rosco' - sharp flows with a very clear and commanding vocal cadence - switching between English and Yoruba language for your listening pleasure.

Roberto Music is serving this as a tip of the iceberg of what their new star is capable of - both in commercial and underground circles.

Listen and download.